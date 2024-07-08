Cardano (ADA) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.03 billion and $457.65 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.54 or 0.05284973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00046594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,769,994,285 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

