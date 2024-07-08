CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Up to $15.37

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $16.10. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 9,633 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CRGX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CARGO Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

