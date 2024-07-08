Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$9.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$909.41 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.97. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$455,833.17. In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total transaction of C$324,146.16. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,240. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

