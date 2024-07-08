CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $30.49 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $30.49 million and approximately $148,283.89 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009185 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,393.35 or 1.00076427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069443 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019 and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

