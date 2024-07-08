Casper Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Casper has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $244.53 million and $5.02 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,738,410,181 coins and its circulating supply is 12,141,997,102 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,737,576,950 with 12,141,202,883 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0202099 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $4,271,944.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

