Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EBR opened at $6.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.