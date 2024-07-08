CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Management

Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 306.71% from the stock’s current price.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CervoMed

CervoMed Trading Down 0.1 %

CRVO stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,556. CervoMed has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts expect that CervoMed will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed during the 1st quarter valued at $20,075,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth about $5,530,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in CervoMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in CervoMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CervoMed

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.