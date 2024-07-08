Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,499,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $301.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.13. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

