Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $71,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $4,924,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 92,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 82,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 199.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

