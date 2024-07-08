Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Trimmed by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,073. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.99. The stock has a market cap of $284.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

