Choreo LLC Acquires 1,799 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 106.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $51.97. 333,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,074. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.