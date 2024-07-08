Choreo LLC Acquires New Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 490,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 327,084 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 448,199 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. 47,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $6.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

