Choreo LLC Acquires New Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 463,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 194,937 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 378,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,811,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PFN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 58,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,428. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.