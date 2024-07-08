Choreo LLC Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $351,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,132 shares of company stock worth $328,809. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.08. The stock had a trading volume of 113,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

