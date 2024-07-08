Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 14,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,168,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $94.17. 123,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,931. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

