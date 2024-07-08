Choreo LLC Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $55.89. 153,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,875. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.