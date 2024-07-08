Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Choreo LLC raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 207,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,479,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 62,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.