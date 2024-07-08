Choreo LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,957. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

