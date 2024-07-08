Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $257.98. 621,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

