Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) by 485.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,066 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.24% of SKYX Platforms worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in SKYX Platforms by 333.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in SKYX Platforms by 1,496.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 369,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 346,459 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SKYX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -2,811.42. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 251.77% and a negative net margin of 53.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

