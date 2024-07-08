Choreo LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.94. 68,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

