Choreo LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. 133,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,974. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

