Choreo LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Progressive by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Progressive by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.73. 372,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,584. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

