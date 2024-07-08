Choreo LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $119.23. The stock had a trading volume of 94,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,078. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

