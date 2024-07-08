Choreo LLC Has $335,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CZR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 487,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,666. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

