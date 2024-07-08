Choreo LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,140,000 after buying an additional 261,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,728,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $40,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.67. 42,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,761. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

WD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

