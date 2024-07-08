Choreo LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 193,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.