Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.93. 72,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,618. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $124.78.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

