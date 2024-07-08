Choreo LLC Invests $281,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 11,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 104,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.97. 391,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,260. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

