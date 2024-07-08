Choreo LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $154.87. The company had a trading volume of 640,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $285.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

