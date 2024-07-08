Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $80.47. 10,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

