Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,401 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,003,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,373,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,966,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.12. 677,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $48.33.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.