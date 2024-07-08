Choreo LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $823,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 131.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.53. 6,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,971. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.41. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.