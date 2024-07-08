Choreo LLC Reduces Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 167,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 146,751 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 33,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.