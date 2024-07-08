Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 409,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 566.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 527,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 448,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. 37,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

