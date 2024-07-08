Choreo LLC Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

MGV stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,790. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

