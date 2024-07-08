Choreo LLC Sells 14,642 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.33. 11,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

