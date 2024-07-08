Choreo LLC Sells 3,064 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 391,326 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 95,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

