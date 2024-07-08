Choreo LLC Sells 333 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 77,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3,002.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,598,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.17. 549,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193,121. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

