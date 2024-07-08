Choreo LLC Sells 4,171 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.13. 34,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

