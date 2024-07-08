Choreo LLC Sells 621 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in ONEOK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.57. 100,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

