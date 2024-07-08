Choreo LLC Sells 93 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded up $5.92 on Monday, reaching $861.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $777.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.44. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $876.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

