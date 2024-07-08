Choreo LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,532,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 644,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,500,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

