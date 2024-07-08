Choreo LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

MUC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.07. 14,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,673. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

