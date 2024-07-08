Choreo LLC Trims Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $103.21. 51,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,896. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.