Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 80,455 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,803. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

