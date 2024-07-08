Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,109 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,873. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Wynn Resorts: 6 Reasons to Ante Up for the Stock
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MGM Resorts Stock: Poised for Hospitality Industry Rebound
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What Makes These 7 Stocks Magnificent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.