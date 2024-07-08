City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $4.89 on Monday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

