Clear Investment Research LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,807. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $392.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
