CNB Bank Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CNB Bank decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $554,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,937 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22,145.7% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,287 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $296,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

TJX stock opened at $111.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $112.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

